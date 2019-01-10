Surbhi Chandna is one of the audience-favourite television actors who enjoys a massive fan following for her superb performances. From loving her style statement to her outstanding acting skills, Surbhi Chadna has become of the most adored ladies of the industry. The massive social media following is proof of this. Surbhi Chadna is followed by more than 1.8 million people on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the audience-favourite television actors who enjoys a massive fan following for her superb performances. From loving her style statement to her outstanding acting skills, Surbhi Chadna has become of the most adored ladies of the industry. The massive social media following is proof of this. Surbhi Chadna is followed by more than 1.8 million people on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Being an avid social media user, Surbhi Chadna keeps on surprising her fans by sharing astonishing stills of her. This time too, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her looking absolutely and flawlessly beautiful. Donning a poppy pink pantsuit, Surbhi Chandna is looking perfect! Take a look yourself:

Surbhi Chandna stepped into television with Zee Tv’s show Qubool Hai, where she got a small break and appeared in the role of Haya. Right after that, she bagged a new project Ishqbaaz where she played the role of Annika, a delicate and sweet girl. With her multiplying popularity and household name, Surbhi continues to win a million hearts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More