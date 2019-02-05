Surbhi Chandna's has crossed over 1.9 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram and to celebrate the fact she posted an exceptional picture. The picture has crossed over 70k likes in last five hours while the comment section was bombarded with compliments for the diva.

Surbhi Chandna is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous and talented actors Indian tally actor. The actor shot to fame after her role she played Annika in Star Plus’s Ishqbaaaz. Apart from this, the actor is a prominent social media user and barely misses a chance to share her latest photos and videos with her followers. His Instagram handle proves that she is among the few most stylish actors on the small screen.

Recently, the actor crossed over 1.9 million followers on the photo-sharing platform and to celebrate the fact she posted an exceptional picture. The picture has crossed over 70k likes in last five hours while the comment section was bombarded with compliments for the diva. In the photo, Surbhi can be seen donning a red embroidered lehenga paired with peach and golden coloured choli making her look too beautiful. The actor has also added some accessories to the look making her look the epitome of beauty. One just can’t ignore the long tresses that are making her look just perfect. Here’s take a look at the post:

Well, the post is sure a treat for Surbhi’s followers. Also, it is not all, the diva had also shared a number of pictures via her Instagram handle proves that she is a born fashionista. Here’s take a look:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More