Television actor Surbhi Chandna has shared photos from her London trip on social media amid coronavirus lockdown. Imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 21-day nationwide lockdown will come to an end on April 15.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 has not only impacted everyone’s daily routine but also their travel plans. Amid the coronavirus scare, Surbhi Chandna is one of the television actors who has been coping up with the difficult situation really well. From sharing her cooking and cleaning videos, singing videos with her mother to her workout videos, the actor has made sure that she makes her fans come along her journey of coping up with the difficult situation and spread positivity.

In her latest post, Surbhi Chandna seems to be missing the good old days when should travel around the world. Sharing some stunning sun-kissed photos from her London photos, Surbhi has mentioned in the caption, ‘Chalo London ko miss kiya jaye, wo bhi kya din the’. (Let’s miss London, those were the days).

Dressed in a blue, white and red hoodie paired with a furry coat, boyfriend jeans and snug brown boots, Surbhi is definitely setting the fashion quotient up high. In just a few hours, the photos have garnered about 84, 000 likes on Instagram. Meanwhile, the comment section under the post is flooded with compliments.

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala shares a picture with her husband Parag Tyagi, Fans asks about her pregnancy

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: After #SidKiSelfie trends on Twitter, Sidharth Shukla fulfills his fans wish like a genie

Take a look at how Surbhi Chandna is making the most out of her time in lockdown:

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna was recently seen in Star Plus’s show Sanjivani. Touted as one of the most popular actress of Indian Television Industry, the actress rose to fame with her show Ishqbaaz followed by Dil Bole Oberoi.

Also Read: Producer Gul Khan shares a nostalgic post from the sets of Qubool Hai

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App