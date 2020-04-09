The outbreak of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 has not only impacted everyone’s daily routine but also their travel plans. Amid the coronavirus scare, Surbhi Chandna is one of the television actors who has been coping up with the difficult situation really well. From sharing her cooking and cleaning videos, singing videos with her mother to her workout videos, the actor has made sure that she makes her fans come along her journey of coping up with the difficult situation and spread positivity.
In her latest post, Surbhi Chandna seems to be missing the good old days when should travel around the world. Sharing some stunning sun-kissed photos from her London photos, Surbhi has mentioned in the caption, ‘Chalo London ko miss kiya jaye, wo bhi kya din the’. (Let’s miss London, those were the days).
Dressed in a blue, white and red hoodie paired with a furry coat, boyfriend jeans and snug brown boots, Surbhi is definitely setting the fashion quotient up high. In just a few hours, the photos have garnered about 84, 000 likes on Instagram. Meanwhile, the comment section under the post is flooded with compliments.
Take a look at how Surbhi Chandna is making the most out of her time in lockdown:
Planking Away Courtesy @raishrutirai @wilson_theleanmachine My Lovely Evenings are now dedicated to @change.thenewyou Home Workout Sessions.. thanks for Curating the workouts that includes different props i never imagined could have been used .. this is not the full video but i was Dead by the end of the plank 🥵
@arjunbijlani Jun tujhe to main chodungi nahi .. Chole Poori Craving Happened then extra pounds happened then Workout will happen but for now let our #earth heal is what i strongly believe and find happiness in every second of whats coming our way.. hope and pray this calms down soon #weareinthistogether @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 @vikaaskalantri @priyankavikaaskalantri @mohitmalik1113 @additemalik batao AAJ KHANE MAIN KYA HAI Now going back to polishing my skills for my next role #hellobai and cannot forget immense respect for all the househelps all over 🙏 menu – chole poori- onions nimbu – gajar mirchi lasan ka achaar – meethi lassi – AUR LAG GAYI WAAT
This woman is my superwoman Tried jamming with her and the little decent singing skills I possess comes from mother india shash @shashi_cp Forgetting all the worries and just being in the moment is what I enjoyed the most here ♥️ #stayhome #staysafe #weareinthistogether Batao aap sab iss waqt ke saath kya kuch kar rahe hai ?
South -indian food is my Life and here shash is making my favourite on my request and i plan to surprise her .. help her while she makes those soft fluffy idlis from her home-made batter.. these times will always be special since i am doing something I haven’t in a very long time.. spending this beautiful moment with my amo @shashi_cp She’s usually struggling almost everyday making all my fav healthy food to ensure i am fed well at work or post shoot and now is the time to make it special for the fam #letsmakethemostofit #timewithfamily Shot by – my talented dadu @chandnacp
On the work front, Surbhi Chandna was recently seen in Star Plus’s show Sanjivani. Touted as one of the most popular actress of Indian Television Industry, the actress rose to fame with her show Ishqbaaz followed by Dil Bole Oberoi.
