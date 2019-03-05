Erica Fernandes and Surbhi Chandna are enjoying the whale of a time in the snowy mountains of Switzerland. These two actors are there as a part of the Women's Day celebration organised by the Tourism Board of the country. Ever since the ladies have landed in the beautiful country, they have been treating their fans with beautiful photos and hilarious videos.

Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 actor Erica Fernandes and Ishqbaaz fame Surbhi Chandna are having a blast in the snowcapped mountains of Switzerland. The beauties are there for the Women’s Day celebration which will be celebrated on March 8, organized by the Tourism Board of the country. The winter wonderland was in the news as the Ambanis hosted Akash and Shloka’s pre-wedding ceremonies there, which was attended by Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Vidya Balan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Surbhi keeps her fans entertained by her photos and videos on the Instagram account and guess what! Erica has also joined her. They both are sharing photos and videos which will make you plan a vacation to Switzerland as summer is just around the corner. Erica took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of them on the snow-clad mountains and she also uploaded a video of the two trying to ride the sleigh where Surbhi pushes Erica in an attempt to go faster and it’s so funny. The two ladies are having a ball of a time in Switzerland enjoying the rides, going for swims in the heated pool and learning how to make chocolate from the master chefs of the five-star hotels.

Check out the latest photos and videos shared by the two divas of Indian telly world:

