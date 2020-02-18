Surbhi Chandna photos: Television actor Surbhi Jyoti flaunts her Mahashivratri look dressed in printed palazzos and turquoise Kurti. Take a look at the photoshoot–

Surbhi Chandna Instagram photos: After impressing her fans with her phenomenal acting skills in her Television shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi, Surbhi Jyoti is all set to give major fashion goals with her Mahashivratri look in printed palazzos and turquoise Kurti. With blue detailing on eyes, glowing pink lipstick and stylish hairdo, Surbhi Chandna make sure to look breathtaking in her festive look.

This will not be wrong to say that Surbhi Jyoti is an allrounder as whether it is making her fans go gaga with her off-screens looks or her on-screen performances, the hottie knows how to capture attention and sets the Internet on fire with her gorgeous appearances.

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti is currently garnering attention with her show Sanjivani with costars Namit Khanna and Mohnish Bahl. It is the rebooted version of 2002 show and narrates the story of Dr Ishani and Dr Siddhant. Moreover, the show is also performing well in terms of TRP.

Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge promo: Shehnaaz Gill gets emotional after kissing BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, welcome Rashami Desai on her show

Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti’s Mahashivratri look–

The hottie started her acting career in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ek Nand Ki Khushiyon, and Aahat and loves to perform beyond the expectations of her fans. Moreover, Surbhi Jyoti has also appeared in Bobby Jasoos in 2014.

Also Read: Bigg Boss: Shilpa Shinde opens up about abusive relationship with Sidharth Shukla

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App