Surbhi Chandna is undoubtedly one of the most loved and adored television actors currently who keeps on hogging headlines for her hot and sizzling avatars. Surbhi Chandna enjoys a massive fan following of more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram and keeps on surprising her fans with her stylish outfits.

Surbhi Chandna got her a television break from Qubool Hai, where she was seen playing the role of Haya. Later, the actor shot to fame through her sweet and delicate role of Annika in Ishqbaaz. She gained massive popularity from the show and won a million hearts. After which she even featured in the spin-off of Ishqbaaz known as Dil Boley Oberoi.

Well, not many of Surbhi’s fans know that apart from being an incredible actress, she is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. One of the unknown facts about her is also that while Surbhi was struggling to get a breakthrough, she even did a cameo in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety.

Not just this, Surbhi also achieved a place in Eastern Eye’s Sexiest Asian Women List and her stunning Instagram profile is proof, take a look!

