Surbhi Chandna practices self-quarantine: As the novel coronavirus rips through a stunned global population, its high time to go on house arrest. Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna is setting a perfect and inspiring example by utilizing the self-quarantine mode to the fullest. In her recent Instagram post, she can be seen spending quality time with her family and enhancing her cooking and singing skills.
In one of her videos, the diva sang Humsafar song and captioned the video, ost on Loop and now in her VOICE, she even stated that she is focusing more on reading books and watching movies. While in the recent video she featured her mom where the duo sang Tum Aagaye Ho Song.
The video was much appreciated by her fans with more than 70 thousand likes. A user wrote: Thank you for supporting doctors by staying at home. While another user wrote: Amazing duo, listening to the song for the first time in your soulful voices.
This woman is my superwoman Tried jamming with her and the little decent singing skills I possess comes from mother india shash @shashi_cp Forgetting all the worries and just being in the moment is what I enjoyed the most here ♥️ #stayhome #staysafe #weareinthistogether Batao aap sab iss waqt ke saath kya kuch kar rahe hai ?
South -indian food is my Life and here shash is making my favourite on my request and i plan to surprise her .. help her while she makes those soft fluffy idlis from her home-made batter.. these times will always be special since i am doing something I haven’t in a very long time.. spending this beautiful moment with my amo @shashi_cp She’s usually struggling almost everyday making all my fav healthy food to ensure i am fed well at work or post shoot and now is the time to make it special for the fam #letsmakethemostofit #timewithfamily Shot by – my talented dadu @chandnacp
Meanwhile, her best friend forever, Vikas Gupta couldn’t stop lauding her singing skills and shared the video on his Instagram stories. He wrote: When Bae sings your favourite song, Humsafar. Nevertheless, the whole Bollywood has joined hands to fight against COVID-19 as Janata Curfew is an example of it.
After cooking its time to SING 🎤 Koshish Ki Hai Shayad Aapko Accha Lage *runsss* Making the most of my time and what better way to utilise this waqt My heads been spinning over-reading and over- watching about what our world is facing this is the best way to relax the senses .. try you guys #humsafar #pause #staysafe #weareinthistogether
Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and others joined the clapping initiative.
The taalis and thalis initiative was taken to express gratitude towards the front line workers like medical professionals, nurses, and other responders who are still working while the whole country is a lockdown. Till more death toll has jumped to 8, while infected cases rose to 415.
5 mins at 5 pm : With my neighbours taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work 👏👏👏 #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @my_bmc #MumbaiPolice @hrithikroshan #SajidNadiadwala
That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience…today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ….#indiafightscorona