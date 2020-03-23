Surbhi Chandna practices self-quarantine: In the time of house arrest, actors are utilizing the time to master in some skills. Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna practices self-quarantine by cooking and singing songs, with that she gives a perfect example of self-isolation.

Surbhi Chandna practices self-quarantine: As the novel coronavirus rips through a stunned global population, its high time to go on house arrest. Sanjivani actor Surbhi Chandna is setting a perfect and inspiring example by utilizing the self-quarantine mode to the fullest. In her recent Instagram post, she can be seen spending quality time with her family and enhancing her cooking and singing skills.

In one of her videos, the diva sang Humsafar song and captioned the video, ost on Loop and now in her VOICE, she even stated that she is focusing more on reading books and watching movies. While in the recent video she featured her mom where the duo sang Tum Aagaye Ho Song.

The video was much appreciated by her fans with more than 70 thousand likes. A user wrote: Thank you for supporting doctors by staying at home. While another user wrote: Amazing duo, listening to the song for the first time in your soulful voices.

Meanwhile, her best friend forever, Vikas Gupta couldn’t stop lauding her singing skills and shared the video on his Instagram stories. He wrote: When Bae sings your favourite song, Humsafar. Nevertheless, the whole Bollywood has joined hands to fight against COVID-19 as Janata Curfew is an example of it.

Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and others joined the clapping initiative.

The taalis and thalis initiative was taken to express gratitude towards the front line workers like medical professionals, nurses, and other responders who are still working while the whole country is a lockdown. Till more death toll has jumped to 8, while infected cases rose to 415.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App