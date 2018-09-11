Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna is busy celebrating her birthday on the serene and picturesque beaches while her fans are enjoying the glamorous and magnificent the actor has been sharing on her Instagram handle. Recently, the actor shared a photo on the photo and video sharing platform and her fans definitely can't keep calm.

Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna is busy celebrating her birthday on the serene and picturesque beaches while her fans are enjoying the glamorous and magnificent the actor has been sharing on her Instagram handle. Recently, the actor shared a photo on the photo and video sharing platform and her fans definitely can’t keep calm. The picture has already garnered over 94,601 likes on the Instagram while the comment section is flooded with the compliments for the actor. Sporting a pair of cool shades, Surbhi is looking totally different from what she mostly portrays herself on television. Adding to her striking beauty is the lip shade that the actor is donning. It seems like that actor is donning a black and white striped bikini and yes it is a bit difficult to take our eyes off.

Recently, the show made headlines when it became the audiences’ favourite show on TV. Besides Surbhi Chandna, the show also features Nakuul Mehta, Leenesh Mattoo, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava and Additi Gupta in the key roles. Let’s not forget about the picture we were talking about and take a glance:

Isn’t she looking sassy and sultry at the same time? Well, it is just impossible to take our eyes off her. Also, it is not the only picture that is breath-taking, guess what, we have got a series of such glamourous photos from her Instagram handle. Take a look:

