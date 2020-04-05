Surbhi Chandna: Ishqbaaaz actor Surbhi Chandna is utilising quarantine in the best way, as earlier today she posted a Spanish drama poster, La casa de Papel with a twist of her editing skills, here's what it was!

Surbhi Chandna Instagram: As the nation has been under a 21-day lockdown, Bollywood celebs are exploring their other talents–some are honing their painting skills while others are displaying their chef skills. Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna is step ahead in entertaining her fans.

Surbhi edited a Spanish drama poster, Money Heist season 4. Here’s the creative twist in it, she photoshopped herself in it! Yes, you read it right, her fans were also amazed by her editing skills. In the photo, she wore a red hood holding a mask and completed her look with dramatic eye makeup. Just after she posted the Indian version of La casa de Papel, her fans went gaga and lauded her fab editing skills.

A user wrote: Mam editing on point, wish we could watch you in such shows. While another user wrote: Hope she is safe, and congrats for 2.6 million followers. Talking about how she utilising her self quarantine–by going through her profile, the stunner is binge-watching movies, focusing on health and yes helping her mother in household work.

Check the post here:

Amid novel coronavirus outbreak, shooting has been suspended for a while, so, actors are entertaining their fans by sharing quirky videos and by going live on Instagram. On the professional front, the diva is doing quite well as she is associated with Sanjivani serial, in the show she is playing a titular role as Dr. Ishani Arora. In 2019, she bagged an Indian Telly Awards and gold awards in the best actor category.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App