Surbhi Chandna Instagram: As the nation has been under a 21-day lockdown, Bollywood celebs are exploring their other talents–some are honing their painting skills while others are displaying their chef skills. Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna is step ahead in entertaining her fans.
Surbhi edited a Spanish drama poster, Money Heist season 4. Here’s the creative twist in it, she photoshopped herself in it! Yes, you read it right, her fans were also amazed by her editing skills. In the photo, she wore a red hood holding a mask and completed her look with dramatic eye makeup. Just after she posted the Indian version of La casa de Papel, her fans went gaga and lauded her fab editing skills.
A user wrote: Mam editing on point, wish we could watch you in such shows. While another user wrote: Hope she is safe, and congrats for 2.6 million followers. Talking about how she utilising her self quarantine–by going through her profile, the stunner is binge-watching movies, focusing on health and yes helping her mother in household work.
Check the post here:
Indian Version #moneyheist 😆 .. i see so many including my friends #lacasadepapel fans I haven’t watched but thats on my list next after the light and breezy #gossipgirl @netflix_in #ripnairobi okay tell me what are you watching and if any #recommendations Class edit – heena
Amid novel coronavirus outbreak, shooting has been suspended for a while, so, actors are entertaining their fans by sharing quirky videos and by going live on Instagram. On the professional front, the diva is doing quite well as she is associated with Sanjivani serial, in the show she is playing a titular role as Dr. Ishani Arora. In 2019, she bagged an Indian Telly Awards and gold awards in the best actor category.
This woman is my superwoman Tried jamming with her and the little decent singing skills I possess comes from mother india shash @shashi_cp Forgetting all the worries and just being in the moment is what I enjoyed the most here ♥️ #stayhome #staysafe #weareinthistogether Batao aap sab iss waqt ke saath kya kuch kar rahe hai ?
@arjunbijlani Jun tujhe to main chodungi nahi .. Chole Poori Craving Happened then extra pounds happened then Workout will happen but for now let our #earth heal is what i strongly believe and find happiness in every second of whats coming our way.. hope and pray this calms down soon #weareinthistogether @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 @vikaaskalantri @priyankavikaaskalantri @mohitmalik1113 @additemalik batao AAJ KHANE MAIN KYA HAI Now going back to polishing my skills for my next role #hellobai and cannot forget immense respect for all the househelps all over 🙏 menu – chole poori- onions nimbu – gajar mirchi lasan ka achaar – meethi lassi – AUR LAG GAYI WAAT
Planking Away Courtesy @raishrutirai @wilson_theleanmachine My Lovely Evenings are now dedicated to @change.thenewyou Home Workout Sessions.. thanks for Curating the workouts that includes different props i never imagined could have been used .. this is not the full video but i was Dead by the end of the plank 🥵