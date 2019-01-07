Surbhi Jyoti photos: Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti masters the talent of setting the Internet on fire with her hot photos. The Internet sensation has about 2.9 million followers on Instagram and misses no chance of winning the hearts of her fans. In her recent uploads, the actor has shared photos from the sets of her show, have a look.

Surbhi Jyoti photos: Television actor Surbhi Jyoti is among the top followed actors of the industry. The hottie is currently featuring in the famous Colors TV show Naagin 3 in the role of Naagrani Bela. The hardworking actor is best known for performing four roles in the TV series Qubool Hai before Naagin 3. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her shoot photos from the sets of Naagin 3. In the pictures, she is looking engrossed in her character. She is dressed in casual attire, wearing a black leather jacket. With soft curls and light makeup, the diva is killing the Internet with her looks.

The Internet sensation has about 2.9 million followers on Instagram and hits the top priority list of her fans on daily basis with her alluring photos. The hottie commenced her acting career by doing regional theatres, apart from it, she is also a radio jockey. She has also tried her hands in Punjabi movies –Ik Kudi Punjabi Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De. The all-rounder has also done various web shows like–Tanhaiyan, Unscripted with Gul Kha and Showbiz With Vahbiz.

