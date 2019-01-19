Surbhi Jyoti hot photos: Naagin 3, Naagrani Surbhi Jyoti is among the top hardworking actors of the Television industry, who has been proving herself every now and then with her versatile roles on-screen. The charming actor has a huge fan following and leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her hot and sexy photos on social media.

Surbhi Jyoti, the allrounder of Television industry excels in every field and seems to master the talent of being heading all affairs on Television. The hardworking actor has a huge fan base and indeed has worked very hard for building herself well on-screens by working day and night. Surbhi commenced her career in the year 2010 with a Punjabi show–Ik Kudi Punjab Di. Not just acting she has also hosted various web shows in the past years like –Desi Explorers Yas Island and Desi Explorers Taiwan.

Recently, the actor is creating a buzz after she uploaded her picture in a naagrani avatar from her show Naagin 3 which is high on TRP charts. Surbhi Jyoti along with other co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri has worked really hard to hit the current season of Naagin. The show premiered on June 2, 2018, and since then has been serving their fans and earned 4.9 TRP rating with its current season.

In the photo, she is looking flamboyant dressed in a naagrani outfit with lavish jewellery, mild makeup and perfect tone of eye makeup, the diva is again succesfull in drawing the attention of her eagerly waiting fans. Her subtle looks and long tresses are giving her a perfect look and in just a few hours of the upload, the picture garnered 139, 375 likes with overloading comments which prove the diva to be her fans favourite. The hard working actor has about 2.9 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which also proves that the diva leaves no chance of swaying her fans with her royal, charming and glamourous looks.

