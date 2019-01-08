Surbhi Jyoti photos: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the all-rounders of the Television industry. The Internet sensation has about 2.9 million followers and flourishes herself well in every field. In her recent uploads, the diva is looking alluring dressed in a pink saree which is suiting her well.

Surbhi Jyoti hot photos: Television actor Surbhi Jyoti leaves no stone unturned to surprise her fans with her desi and hot photos. The actor has flourished herself well in every field and is currently winning hearts by portraying the role of Naagrani Bela in the famous Ekta Kapoor’s show–Naagin 3 with her co-stars Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri in lead roles. Recently the actor’s throwback photo, dressed in traditional wear, is conquering the heart and soul of many fans. She is looking tempting wearing a pink saree with a grey blouse which itself is a great combination. Moreover, the hottie’s looks with ethnic earrings and subtle makeup is adding more to her beauty.

The Internet sensation keeps gaining attention with her hot and sexy photos and never misses a chance of proving herself well on screens. The actor is also praised for performing four roles in her previous TV series Qubool Hai in 2016. Not just this, the actor excels in every field and has hosted many web shows like Tanhaiyan, Desi Explorers Taiwan and many more. She has also tried her hands in music video Haanji last year. The hardworking actor commenced with acting in the year 2010 and since then, has been serving the industry with multiple roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More