Surbhi Jyoti is undoubtedly one of the most loved and adored tv actors who is currently winning hearts with her role in Naagin 3. The gorgeous diva leaves no chance to impress her fans with her stunning photos on social media. Surbhi Jyoti shot to fame with her role Zoya in Qubool Hai and now she is efficiently essaying Naagrani Roohi/ Bela in supernatural story Naagin 3.

Donning a pretty striped top with a white skirt, Surbhi can be seen posing for the camera and smiling blissfully at it.

Surbhi Jyoti is undoubtedly one of the most loved and adored tv actors who is currently winning hearts with her role in Naagin 3. The gorgeous diva leaves no chance to impress her fans with her stunning photos on social media. Surbhi Jyoti shot to fame with her role Zoya in Qubool Hai and now she is efficiently essaying Naagrani Roohi/ Bela in supernatural story Naagin 3. Born in Jalandhar Punjab, the actor has the energetic Punjabi vibes with which she wins everyone’s heart at once. The diva is quite famous for her lit Instagram profile and keeps on sharing bits of her life with her fans.

Although, Surbhi has her Instagram profile full of amazing clicks but her fans can never get enough of her beauty! Once again, leaving everyone breathless, Surbhi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo looking adorable as ever. Donning a pretty striped top with a white skirt, Surbhi can be seen posing for the camera and smiling blissfully at it. The shiny smooth hair and charming smile of the lady are stealing hearts all way! Take a look

Not many of her fans know that Surbhi Jyoti has been a radio jockey early in life and has also a good experience in Punjabi movies. Here’s a sneak peek into her stunning Instagram profile!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More