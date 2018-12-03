Television glam doll Surbhi Jyoti is yet again hogging headlines for her stunning looks! The diva enjoys a huge stardom and popularity since her daily soap Qubool Hai showcased her as a lively girl Zoya. Currently, the actor is stealing hearts with her remarkable performance in Naagin 3. Other than her daily soap, Surbhi manages to grab all the attention through her strong social media game. Sharing glimpses from her daily life, the girl has made fans crazy over her.

This time, Surbhi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking absolutely stunning a classy outfit. The actor who is currently essaying the role of Naagrani Bela on Colors TV alongside Anita Hassanandani is popping eyes with her super-hot avatar. Donning a maroon colour body-suit, the gorgeous lady is looking simply fabulous. This is not the first time that Surbhi Jyoti has swayed fans with her stylish and fashionable dressing sense, the hottie keeps on impressing with her sultry dress-ups. Take a look!

Not many of her fans are aware of the fact that Surbhi Jyoti initiated her career with regional theatres and films. She played roles in Punjabi movie like Munde Patiala De, Raula Pai Gaya and Ik Kudi Punjab Di.Recently, Surbhi stole limelight when she shared stage with superstar Salman Khan in the most controversial episode Weekend ka vaar on Bigg Boss 12. From hosting to dancing with Salman Khan, Surbhi make her fans go gaga over her.

