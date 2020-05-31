This won’t be wrong to say that the entire industry is currently going through a tough phase due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. From Mid March, the shoots of all the show were stopped and since the last two months, people in the industry including the cast and crew are finding it difficult to survive. Further, many people are also finding it difficult due to non-payment of dues. Now the payment of the pending amount is actually a big problem especially to those who have just started working in the industry and there is no other source of income.

From the past some time, there have been many cases of non-payments, and actors have also committed suicide due to financial crunch. Recently, Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti opened up about the same subject and said that one should not take advantage of anyone’s situation, especially when there is a genuine problem. She added that despite holding the money, make partial payments so that the other person also doesn’t get stuck in any problem.

She added that even she is paying all her staff as, during the crises, everyone is dependent on her so this becomes her responsibility. She also said that situation will get better and this is not the end of the world. Further, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also issued a letter to all the production houses and showmakers to clear all the pending dues of the TV cast and crew on an urgent basis.

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti recently got a call from Bigg Boss makers for the next season however her response is yet to be known. In an interview, the hottie revealed that she is not confident whether she will be able to do a reality show like Bigg Boss because she doesn’t have the competitive spirit which is much required in the show. She said that she can’t even act when she is in pressure.

