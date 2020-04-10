Television actor Surbhi Jyoti reveals that this is the best time for her first music video Aaj Bhi to be out as people get entertained from new content. Watch Aaj Bhi here—

This won’t be wrong to say that Television star Surbhi Jyoti in very less time has won millions of hearts with her talent and soothing smile. With her acting prowess and her willingness to work and learn more has made her among the finest actors in the industry. After astonishing her fans with her Naagin role, Surbhi Jyoti is back to experiment something. A few hours back, Surbhi Jyoti’s first-ever music video titled Aaj Bhi released which has set the Internet on fire.

It is an emotional song that showcases the move on stage of love. Apart from Surbhi Jyoti, the song also features Ali Fazal and is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Surbhi Jyoti opened up about the response of her first music video. She revealed that she is receiving a lot of messages from her fans and the response is overwhelming.

Talking about the song, she added that she loves Vishal Mishra since Kabir Singh released and when she heard the song, she immediately picturized herself in the song. She added that Ali Fazal is a treat to work and she loves the director Gurneet Singh as he is very sweet.

Watch Aaj Bhi song featuring Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal—

On being asked whether it was the right time to release the song, she revealed that lockdown is the best time as this time will serve as an advantage. She further added that during lockdown, people are looking for fresh content and music video and web series are best way to get entertained.

