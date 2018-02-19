Hot, sexy and beautiful Surbhi Jyoti one of the leading Indian TV actress who got popular by her excellent performance of the character Zoya Farooqui in the Zee Tv show "Qubool Hai" opposite to Karan Singh Grover. The show was a grand success and Surbhi Jyoti steeped on the ladder of success after doing this show. Hot and beautiful Surbhi Jyoti has been featured in several Punjabi serials and movies. The beautiful Surbhi Jyoti is now all set to replace Mouni Roy in the third sequel of the hit serial "Naagin" Scroll down the page and take look at some of hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Surbhi Jyoti.

The very beautiful and enchanting Surbhi Jyoti is a very popular face in the Indian TV industry. Surbhi Jyoti is born in Punjab. She started learning her acting skills by joining different regional theatre and films. Surbhi Jyoti’s stunning personality is enough to make anyone fall for her. After finishing her study she got an offer for many Punjabi serials and films. She was then featured in the Punjabi film “Ik Kudi Punjab Di” and the television series “Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na ” and also in “Kach Diyan Wanga”. Surbhi Jyoti was always passionate about acting which took her to Mumbai for the audition of “Qubool Hai”. The hot yet very pretty Surbhi Jyoti was then casted for the lead role of the serial opposite to the handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover. This serial gave her a huge success as she was appreciated for her bubbly role for the character “Zoya Farooqui” She also won the great performer of the year.

Qubool Hai massive success made Surbhi Jyoti one of the top leading actresses of the TV serials. She was also featured in the second sequel of the show in opposite to Karanveer Bohra. She won the title of “Best Jodi ” with Karanveer Bohra. The versatile actress is not only beautiful but is also good at hosting. She has hosted three seasons of the show”Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya” where she shares her view upon the love stories that were unacceptable by the society and also a Travell show. Her sexy and hot photos are always in highlights as she has got over a million followers.She has done many cameo roles in other serials as well. Surbhi Jyoti’s “Tanhaiyan” web series has been featured on Netflix. She is now in buzz for replacing Mouni Roy in the hit serial “Naagin”. Soon, She will be seen working with the director Ekta Kapoor on the set of the “Naagin’.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Surbhi Jyoti:

Surbhi Jyoti looks stunning in her winter wear

Hot Surbhi Jyoti giving alluring expression

Surbhi Jyoti looks trendy in her crop top tees

Surbhi Jyoti enchanting in her beautiful outfit

Surbhi Jyoti slaying in the Nath look

Beautiful Surbhi Jyoti in her happy mood

Surbhi Jyoti is looking breathtaking in the Bridal look

Surbhi Jyoti million dollar smile can melt anybody heart

Surbhi Jyoti dazzling in the shimmery top

Surbhi Jyoti stimulating hot in her sexy pose

Pretty Surbhi Jyoti looking over the top in her blue dress

Surbhi Jyoti alluring in her hot avatar

Surbhi Jyoti looks perfect in her traditional outfit

Surbhi Jyoti dramatic look in green saree

Hot Surbhi Jyoti enjoying the beach to her fullest

