Naagin 3 actor Surbhi Jyoti recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest picture. In the upload, the actor is looking flawless dressed in a baby pink attire. Her adorable looks and expressions is making her look like a princess. In just a few hours, the picture garnered massive likes which proves that the heartthrob is her fans favorite.

Surbhi Jyoti is counted amongst the allrounders of the Telly industry as the actor has worked very hard in order to reach where she is today. Surbhi is currently winning millions of hearts with her ongoing Ekta Kapoor’s serial Naagin 3 where she is depicting the role of a Naagrani with costars Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri. The Internet sensation keeps sizzling the Internet with her ravishing looks and has about 3 million followers on Instagram. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photo. In the picture, she is looking like a princess dressed in a baby pink dress. With soft curls and dazzling smile, the actor is looking pretty. Moreover, her sparkling eyes with a slight tone of mascara is adding more to her beauty.

The hardworking girl commenced with her acting career by doing theatre and films. Post to which she also became a Radio Jockey, where she started getting roles in Punjabi movies. It is not that, the actor is limited to only Tv, she has excelled in every field rather it is films or shows. In order to make a presence in the digital world, the allrounder appeared in web shows as well like Showbiz With Vahbiz and Unscripted with Gul Khan. For her hard work and phenomenal roles, the actor has also got various awards and appreciations as well.

