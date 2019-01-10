One of the most promising actors of the television industry, Surbhi Jyoti has once again set the internet on fire with her sizzling photos. The gorgeous diva has been topping the news headlines whole 2018 and now she is continuing to win hearts. Surbhi Jyoti debuted on television with her much-loved show Qubool Hai, where she played the role of bubbly happy girl Zoya which audience appreciated a lot.

Currently, she is essaying the role of Naagrani Roohi/ Bela in the supernatural daily soap Naagin 3. The Punjabi girl from Jalandhar has also been a part of regional movies and she stepped into the industry with a Punjabi film. With her happy and energetic vibes, Surbhi Jyoti has managed to pave her way into everyone’s heart. Emerging as one of the social media crazes, Surbhi Jyoti keeps on posting hot and happening photos of her to keep her fans engaged. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever.

Well, this is not the first time she has popped eyes with her stunning photos. Take a look at some of her most-sizzling stills!

