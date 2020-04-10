Reality shows have emerged as the perfect platform for actors to showcase their off-screen personality. Be it Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla or Karan Patel, some of the biggest names of the television industry have participated in reality shows to establish a deeper connection with their fans and give a boost to their already-heightened popularity. Surbhi Jyoti, who is a popular face of Indian Television, was recently by her fans during a LIVE session with a news portal if she would sign any reality show in the upcoming future and her response would shock you.

When asked about her plans to join a reality show, Surbhi Jyoti responded that it is unlikely because she does not have that kind of a competitive spirit. Moreover, the actress revealed that she cannot perform under a lot of pressure.

In the same interview, Surbhi Jyoti also revealed her reaction to the news of her show Qubool Hai making a comeback on Indian Television during coronavirus lockdown. Surbhi shared she was very excited when she got the news and called up her co-star Karan Singh Grover. The actress said that she also put a story on her Instagram account, which was later re-shared by Karan.

Speaking about the show, Surbhi Jyoti said that Qubool Hai is one show that is very close to everyone’s hearts. The audience also gave a lot of love to the show, which makes it very special for her. Recently, the actress was seen in a music video titled Aaj Bhi alongside Ali Fazal.

