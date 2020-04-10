Television actor Surbhi Jyoti has revealed that she will not be doing reality shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi in the coming future. When asked about the same, the actress said that she lacks that kind of competitive spirit and cannot perform under a lot of pressure.

Reality shows have emerged as the perfect platform for actors to showcase their off-screen personality. Be it Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla or Karan Patel, some of the biggest names of the television industry have participated in reality shows to establish a deeper connection with their fans and give a boost to their already-heightened popularity. Surbhi Jyoti, who is a popular face of Indian Television, was recently by her fans during a LIVE session with a news portal if she would sign any reality show in the upcoming future and her response would shock you.

When asked about her plans to join a reality show, Surbhi Jyoti responded that it is unlikely because she does not have that kind of a competitive spirit. Moreover, the actress revealed that she cannot perform under a lot of pressure.

In the same interview, Surbhi Jyoti also revealed her reaction to the news of her show Qubool Hai making a comeback on Indian Television during coronavirus lockdown. Surbhi shared she was very excited when she got the news and called up her co-star Karan Singh Grover. The actress said that she also put a story on her Instagram account, which was later re-shared by Karan.

Speaking about the show, Surbhi Jyoti said that Qubool Hai is one show that is very close to everyone’s hearts. The audience also gave a lot of love to the show, which makes it very special for her. Recently, the actress was seen in a music video titled Aaj Bhi alongside Ali Fazal.

