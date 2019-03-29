Surbhi Jyoti sexy photos: Surbhi Jyoti is undoubtedly one of the most promising actors of the industry who keeps on hogging headlines for her sexy avatars. The diva is currently playing the role of Naagrani Roohi/ Bela in Naagin and impressing fans with her acting. The latest Instagram post of Surbhi Jyoti will make you a die-hard fan of her beauty!

Surbhi Jyoti sexy photos: One of the most loved and adored celebrities of the television industry, Surbhi Jyoti is once again creating a buzz on the internet. The diva carries a massive fan following on social media and keeps on stealing the limelight with her superhot photos. Topping the headlines once again, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of a few photos of her looking absolutely astonishing.

The lady who shot to fame with the much-loved show Qubool Hai is once again swaying fans with her sultry saree look. Earlier famous with her role as Zoya, Surbhi Jyoti slays it every time. The social media timeline of her is full of these perfect clicks and adding one more gem, Surbhi Jyoti posted these photos. Donning a grey saree with a sexy black blouse, Surbhi Jyoti is giving major ethnic goals to fans out there. The way she has styled it, people are going gaga over it! Take a look at the latest photos of Surbhi Jyoti!

With a black bindi and silver bangles, Surbhi Jyoti is giving the perfect desi girl look. The diva is undoubtedly one of the prettiest ladies of the television world. Be it a western outfit or a typical desi one, she never misses a chance to steal the hearts of her fans. Here are some of the latest photos of Surbhi Jyoti that proves she is the new fashionista of television!

Surbhi Jyoti was born in the city of Jalandhar and started her career with regional theatre and films. Not many of her fans are aware of the fact that Surbhi Jyoti has also been a radio jockey long back. The diva has been featured in many Punjabi films including Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De.

Before playing the much-loved role of Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai, Surbhi Jyoti had done many Punjabi television series too including Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga.

