Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most stunning small screen ladies who is continuing to win hearts with her role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural presentation Naagin 3. Apart from her phenomenal acting skills, the diva steals the limelight with her hot and happening photos on social media. Strengthening her social media game day b y day, Surbhi Jyoti keeps on sharing her stunning stills and amazing fans with that.

Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame with her incredible acting in her Zee Tv’s superhit telvision show Qubool Hai .Continuing to rule hearts, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking absolutely sizzling in a red hot saree. Since the time Surbhi is working for Naagin, she keeps on swaying fans with hot saree avatars. Earlier, the fans were awestruck at the way she styled a black saree and looked sexier than ever and now they are amazed at how gorgeous she looks carrying the red colour. Take a look yourself!

The girl who rose to fame with her role as Zoya Farooqui has now become one of the fashionistas of small screen. Not many of her fans know that Surbhi Jyoti is also a superb host and she has flaunted her talent in many television shows like Desi Explorers Taiwan, Desi Explorers Yas Island. Paving back in her career, Surbhi has also been a part of many regional films such as Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Munde Patiala De, and Raula Pai Gaya.

