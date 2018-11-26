Surbhi Jyoti photos: Television starlet Surbhi Jyoti gained popularity and stardom after doing the daily soap Qubool Hai. Currently, she is winning the heart of her fans by portraying the role of Naagrani in Nagin 3 on Colors TV. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share her recent photos. In the picture, the hottie is dressed in a casual decent shirt which suits her completely.

In the picture, the actor is wearing a casual light colour shirt which is complimenting her skin tone from every angle

Surbhi Jyoti photos: Naagin 3 fame actress, Surbhi Jyoti recently took to her official Instagram handle, to share her gorgeous photos. In the picture, the actor is wearing a casual light colour shirt which is complimenting her skin tone from every angle. With subtle makeup and nude lipstick, the actor looks simply fabulous. The diva started her career by working in regional theatres and films. She has also worked in various Punjabi movies like Munde Patiala De, Raula Pai Gaya and Ik Kudi Punjab Di.

In 2012, the actor got the Television show Qubool Hai and portrayed the role of Zoya Farooqui. Currently, the actor is playing the lead role of Naagrani Bela in Naagin 3 on Colors TV along with the cast –Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles. The actor seems very spontaneous and active in uploading pictures and makes a headline almost every now and then.

Apart from acting and drama, she also heads talent in hosting various shows like – Desi Explorers Taiwan and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. The actor was also seen sharing the stage with the Bollywood Dabangg, Salman Khan in the last episode of Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 12. The diva was seen dancing with Salman Khan with her co-star Anita Hassanandani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More