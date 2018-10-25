Television actor Surbhi Jyoti, who shot to fame with Zee TV's hit show Qubool Hai in which she was much appreciated for her role of Zoya Farooqui, is currently winning hearts with her phenomenal performance in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 3 which is the third season of the popular daily soap.

On Thursday afternoon, Surbhi Jyoti had a great treat for all her fans when she shared some of her classy and sizzling photos on photo-sharing app Instagram which have gone viral on the Internet. In the photos, we see Surbhi Jyoti dressed in a sexy blue body-hugging dress. Her stunning smile is to die for and her natural beauty is what will make you fall in love with her even more.

Surbhi Jyoti has also hosted many television shows such as Desi Explorers Taiwan, Desi Explorers Yas Island, among many others. She has also featured in a number of regional films such as Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Munde Patiala De, and Raula Pai Gaya.

