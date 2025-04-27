Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
  Suriya Announces His Next Project 'Suriya46' With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Suriya announces his next project, 'Suriya46', with director Venky Atluri. The film will begin shooting next month in Hyderabad, creating excitement among fans.

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month


On Sunday, actor Suriya took a break from promoting his latest film, Retro, to share exciting news about his upcoming projects. During a press meet, he revealed that his next film, tentatively titled Suriya46, will be directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments.

Suriya confirmed that filming for Suriya46 will commence next month in Hyderabad. Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Suriya acknowledged the pivotal role played by Allu Arvind, who helped him launch his journey into the industry. He also thanked Sithara Entertainments’ Vamsi and director Venky Atluri for their support.

“I have to announce this today,” Suriya said. “This journey started with Allu Arvind garu, and now, with his blessings, I’m associating with Sithara Entertainments’ Vamsi garu and Venky. This will be my next Tamil film. I’m excited to spend time in beautiful Hyderabad for this project.”

Director Venky Atluri also took to social media to express his excitement about collaborating with Suriya. In a video shared on his Instagram story, Venky wrote, “Absolutely privileged and very excited to collaborate with the phenomenal @actorsuriya sir for his next, #Suriya46. Looking forward to sharing this unique journey with you all soon!”

The announcement, although brief, has already generated significant buzz among fans, who are eagerly awaiting more details about the project. With both Suriya and Venky Atluri’s involvement, expectations are running high for Suriya46.

