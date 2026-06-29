Suriya Reunites With Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel For Hombale Films New Project, Here Is What We Know

Suriya New Film: It’s a historical marriage for the cinematic world. Right after the unprecedented success of his latest ₹300 crore blockbuster Karuppu, the multi-talented National Award-winning star Suriya has now officially joined hands with Hombale Films to deliver an exciting pan-Indian film.

Named Suriya 48 for now, it is set to become the very first collaboration of the ace actor with the big banner of K.G.F, Kantara, and Salaar series films. What’s even more significant about this film is that it reunites Suriya with director TJ Gnanavel, who made history with him through the critically lauded film Jai Bhim in 2021.













The film has been officially unveiled with a highly confidential event in Park Hyatt, Chennai on June 29, 2026.

What is the storyline of Suriya and TJ Gnanavel’s new movie?

While the specific plot details remain locked up tightly, Vijay Kiragandur, the owner of the production house and also a producer, gave clear clues regarding the structure and theme of the movie at the launch event.

According to the producers of the movie, the movie will be an extremely gritty historical drama characterized by emotional intensity and commercial value.

Following the characteristic style of directing by TJ Gnanavel, which was evident in his previous movies like Jai Bhim and Vettianan of Rajinikanth, this movie will also bring out the ugly truths of society.

Welcoming the leading man on board, Hombale Films released a soaring tribute to Suriya’s extensive cinematic legacy:

“He built it. Frame by frame. Film by film. Fight by fight. Roles that bled truth. Characters that carried the weight of real lives. A journey defined by courage, conviction, and craft. Now, the most fearless actor of his generation steps onto his grandest stage yet.”

Who is cast in the upcoming Hombale Films project?

Hombale Films is going all out to get a really fresh and dynamic team of actors and technicians who can meet the immense challenges of this historical film in terms of post-production and visuals. Suriya, the National Awards winner and powerhouse actor, takes charge of this ensemble for Hombale Films, which is his debut project with the hit production company. Kayadu Lohar, a very talented actress, is confirmed to take up the role of the leading lady along with Suriya. This combination of the two will be created by the filmmakers to make an intense historical story with a proper blend of reality and commercial value.

TJ Gnanavel, the director himself, is at the helm of an elite team of technicians behind the camera, with which he plans to translate his cinematic vision into action. Music maestro Sai Abhyankkar, who became an overnight sensation due to his chart-busting music for the hit film Karuppu, will provide the film’s soundtrack and background score. The veteran technician S.R. Kathir will man the camera and shoot some highly cinematic visuals for the film, while his fellow technician, K. Kathir, will create the world of the film by way of production design. The editing for this film, which is to become a global release in Indian world cinema, will be done by Philomin Raj, an extremely talented editor.

What does this announcement mean for Suriya’s upcoming movie line-up?

With principal photography set to commence in the coming months, Suriya is presently going through what can be said to be the most multifaceted period in his distinguished career.

Ahead of plunging himself wholly into the historical era of Gnanavel’s imagination, the star is preparing himself for the much-awaited theatrical launch of the romantic family film by director Venky Atluri, titled Vishwanath and Sons, which is scheduled to see a theatrical release on August 14, 2026, along with Mamitha Baiju. Simultaneously, he is also working on Suriya 47 under the direction of Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame.

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