Suriya’s ‘Retro’: Action-Packed Thriller Set For May 1st Release, Tickets Selling Fast — But Is This Movie For Family Audiences?

Suriya’s much-awaited film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is finally hitting theaters worldwide on May 1st. The action-packed drama has been generating immense buzz among his fans, who have been eagerly awaiting his big screen return. With pre-bookings beginning in Tamil Nadu this evening, excitement is building up for the movie’s official release.

Whole song is 10/10 but this portion 10000/10🔥🥵🫡📈pic.twitter.com/M3uJBHB8RJ — Mathew 😶‍🌫️ (@MAThew_retro) April 23, 2025

The film, described as a high-octane action drama, is expected to feature several intense fight sequences, making it an engaging watch for fans of action films. However, insiders have pointed out that the film might not appeal as much to family audiences due to its intense action scenes. Despite this, Retro is expected to be a major treat for Suriya’s loyal fanbase, who have been following his career closely.

Thank you Raqueeb Alam bhai for the wonderful singing and lyrics on this #Retro – Side B cracker #MaarKaKahala 🧨📷 . And … thanks for the overwhelming response to the booking. Feel so happy for@Suriya_offl sir and his loyal ‘anbana’ fans…

sir 📷📷🤗 .@karthiksubbaraj 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/kULc2hVETk — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) April 27, 2025

Mixed Early Reviews

While some industry insiders are cautiously optimistic about the film, they have mentioned that Retro might not be a cinematic masterpiece but could be Suriya’s most commercially appealing film in the last five years. According to these sources, Retro has the potential to offer a solid entertainment experience but may not reach the heights of critical acclaim. Still, Suriya’s performance and the mass appeal of the film could make it a significant hit in the commercial arena.

BLOCKBUSTER response to #Retro advances. Multiple shows sold out across Chennai and Coimbatore within minutes. 🤯🔥#Suriya’s star power is on full display! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/QxtJGedGs5 — Bollywood Box Office (@Bolly_BoxOffice) April 27, 2025

On social media, several fans have expressed their trust in director Karthik Subbaraj’s unique style of filmmaking, noting that even his less successful films have a certain charm. Subbaraj, known for his quirky and entertaining direction, has built a strong following for creating films that blend entertainment with bold, unconventional storytelling. This has led many netizens to remain hopeful about Retro, despite the mixed early reviews.

A Crucial Moment for Suriya’s Career

The release of Retro is particularly crucial for Suriya’s career, as none of his films in the past decade have achieved significant theatrical success. His recent releases have not had the same impact as his previous blockbusters, making the success of Retro even more important. Fans are hoping that the film will help Suriya make a strong comeback and solidify his place in the current generation of Tamil cinema actors.

With high expectations surrounding Retro, it remains to be seen whether the film will satisfy audience expectations, emerge as a blockbuster, and provide a major boost to Suriya’s acting career. As the release date draws nearer, all eyes are on the movie’s performance at the box office, as it could set the tone for Suriya’s future projects.

