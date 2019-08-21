Surkhi Bindi: The song from the upcoming Punjabi movie has launched that will definitely make you Groove on the Bhangra Beats, the song is Titled Demanda, which is from the film Surkhi Bindi.

Surkhi Bindi: The latest Punjabi Song has released from the upcoming film Surkhi Bindi, the song is a perfect blend of the Punjabi music with bhangra beats. The song is featuring Sargun Mehta and Gurnam Bhullar, the song is a promotional track for the film Surkhi Bindi. The song has the lyrics of Vicky Dhaliwal and music is composed by V Rakx.

The song is giving typical Bhangra Vibes and the dance steps will force you to get up and match the beats. The background set-up will amaze you as it is bringing the life feels in the song. The actors Gurnam Bhullar and Sargun Mehta are giving perfect duo goals on matching up the groovy dance.

The film is all set to hit the box-office on August 30, which is exactly after the 10 days of the release of the promotional track. The film is going to release in Pollywood only and will bring out the Punjabi sensations out of the box. All the Punjabi lovers can book their tickets for the fabulous film.

Gurnam Bhullar is a famous singer in the Punjabi language, he gets fame in Pollywood with his win in the reality show Awaaz Punjab Di Season 5. The singer then participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa but do not reach the success. He released his debut album in the year 2014 named Heer Jehiyan Kadian. The singer gets popular with his super hit song Diamond that was released in the year 2018.

Sargun Mehta is an Indian actress who served in Punjabi films, television shows and also came as a TV host. The actress has been roped in many popular shows such as Phulwa, Balika Vadhu, 12/24 Carol Bagh. Sargun Mehta performed very well in Punjabi films, she bagged Filmfare awards Punjabi and PTC Punjabi Film Awards for her remarkable performances.

Apart from the lead roles Gurnam Bhullar and Sargun Mehta, the film is also featuring Nisha Bano and Rupinder Rupi as the protagonists. Here is a video of this amazing Bhangra song, watch the video and groove on the Punjabi beats.

