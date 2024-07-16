Surreal To Have Two Films Releasing On The Same Day For 'Stree 2' & 'Vedaa' Says Abhishek Banerjee

The month of August will be extremely special for actor Abhishek Banerjee as his two films ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vedaa’ are going to be released on the same day. Both films will face a box office clash on August 15.

Expressing excitement about the films, Abhishek said, “It feels surreal to have two films releasing on the same day. It’s like clashing with myself at the box office! I can’t choose which film is closer to my heart because it’s like choosing your favorite child or deciding which parent you love more. But what I can say is that it’s a fantastic opportunity for my fans to see two different sides of me on the same day.”

‘Stree 2’ is a horror comedy. It stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Amar Kaushik has directed the film. The first part was released in 2018 and was declared a box office hit.

On the other hand, ‘Vedaa’ features John Abraham and Sharvari as lead characters. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, ‘Vedaa’ is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das.

As per a statement, the film “promises a jaw-dropping story filled with heart-pounding stunts and high-octane action.”Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, “Vedaa is not just a film. It’s inspired by real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I’m glad to finally announce the release date and fingers are crossed the audience gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa.”

Abhishek has undoubtedly a lot of interesting upcoming projects in his kitty.

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI

