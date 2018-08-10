Ahem Ahem, read the simple caption given to this temperature soaring picture of none other than but hot and happening Surveen Chawala. Sharing a couple of sultry pictures from the beaches of Havelock Island, Andaman's, Surveen is looking way too hot in those green and psychedelic printed skimpy bikini.

Ahem Ahem, read the simple caption given to this temperature soaring picture of none other than but hot and happening Surveen Chawala. Sharing a couple of sultry pictures from the beaches of Havelock Island, Andaman’s, Surveen is looking way too hot in those green and psychedelic printed skimpy bikini. Well, it is not the first time that the Hate Story 2 actor is showing up figure, but we can bet you all that the pictures are sassier than all the other photos that you have already seen in Surveen’s Instagram profile.

Donning a unique-styled bikini, Surveen is shimmering even there is no sign of sun on the sea beach. The actor has raised the bar of a perfect beach click and set it to somewhere almost unreachable. Here take a look at the hot pictures:

Ahem ahem….🌸 A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Aug 9, 2018 at 5:45am PDT

Surveen recently made a brief appearance on first ever Indian Netflix’s original series, Sacred Games. She was seen playing a pimp, who used to provide escort services to some of the renowned people in the city. Surveen hit the headlines after she played a bold role in the movie Hate Story 2.

She also got married to Akshay Thakkar in 2015, however, she revealed it only last year. Also, the actor recently turned 34 this year on August 1. She chose to visit the beaches of Andaman-Nicobar islands to celebrate her birthday.

🌊🧜🏼‍♀️….. A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:22am PDT

