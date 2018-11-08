Bollywood actor Surveen Chawla is all set to welcome a baby in April 2019. To make the announcement, Surveen shared a photo on her Instagram account in which two tiny red shoes have been kept in front of a photo frame in which Surveen and her husband can be seen pouting for a photo. In an interview, Surveen has stated that being pregnant is a beautiful feeling.

Actor Surveen Chawla, who is known for her bold role in films like Hate Story 2 and Parched, is all set to welcome a baby in April 2019. To announce the news, Surveen took to her official Instagram account on November 8 and shared a photo in which two tiny red shoes have been placed in front a photo frame of her and her husband Akshay Thakker.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram account with her fans and followers, Surveen stated that there is a miracle taking place, which is called life and the duo are growing by two little feet. Isn’t the post absolutely adorable?!

Speaking about the same to a leading daily, Surveen said that being pregnant is a beautiful feeling and it has come unexpectedly for her and her husband Akshay. Their life has suddenly become beautiful and she is looking forward to every step. Stating that it is an unfamiliar territory, Surveen stated that it comes with the guarantee of being beautiful and the duo feel really blessed.

Talking about embracing motherhood, Surveen stated that while the fear of change did bother her initially, now she feels that she is heading on a new journey altogether. With this, she added that motherhood is a slow and gradual process and motherhood grows along with the growing life inside the mother-to-be.

On being asked whether she will continue post maternity, Surveen clarified that whether a female actor will continue to work after marriage or motherhood should not even be discussed She added that society should stop making a big deal about a woman becoming a mother and its subsequent impact on her career. Stating that she did opted out of a project in the beginning because she had to be careful but now she is working till she can and making the most of it.

In the end, she concluded that after April, she would experience what many women call bliss or the best feeling in the world.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More