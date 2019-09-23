Surveen Chawla in an interview opened up about the casting couch prevailing in the film industry and how she faced it five times in her career.

Surveen Chawla opens up about casting couch, said she was asked for it five times in her career

Surveen Chawla aka Jojo of Sacred Games recently opened up about her casting couch experience and she revealed that she has faced it five times in her acting career, two times in Bollywood and three times when she was working for SouthIndian films.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed the casting couch that is prevailing in the South Indian Film Industry. Surveen said that it was the time when she switched from TV to movies, the director of South Indian Films told her that there is the language barrier and he wanted to know every inch of her body, she was shocked after hearing it and didn’t take up the offer to do the film.

She also said that in the industry she was asked to show her thighs and cleavage and a very famous award-winning director also made the call for casting couch but she rejected the film and said that if the director wanted her to be part, he will see the talent and she just can’t barter herself for the films.

Surveen said that she was also body-shamed in the starting of her career as she was told that she was overweight and they can’t take her on board because of this reason and she revealed that she was 56 kilos when they said this to her and she added that such people need glasses.

She also said that when she told the filmmakers that she came from the television background, they rejected her because they felt like she was overexposed and she even had a thought of lying to the producers about her experience and reduce it to one year.

Surveen is now a happily married women and a mother of a daughter and it was her first interview in which she opened up about casting couch experience after she became the mother.

