Bollywood diva Suveen Chawla, who is known to have charmed the audience in films like Hate Story 2 and Parched, is back with another photo from her latest vacation. In the photo, Surveen can be seen soaking in the sun at a beach in a multi-coloured bikini top.

Surveen Chawla looks too hot to handle in her latest photo.

From raising the temperatures on-screen or off-screen, Surveen Chawla knows how to rule over the hearts of millions. After sending the netizens in a tizzy with a skimpy green and psychedelic bikini, Surveen is back to mesmerise her fans with another super-hot photo. On August 11, the diva took to her official Instagram profile to share a photo in which she can be seen looking like a sexy mermaid.

Donning a multi-coloured embroidered bikini top, Surveen can be seen laying on the beach while looking absolutely picture-perfect. In a follow-up photo, Surveen can be seen soaking in the sun as mud covers her sexy body. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Surveen captioned that she could lay on the beach forever.

I could lay right here forever….😌 A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Aug 11, 2018 at 12:04am PDT

That magic light ……☀️ A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Aug 10, 2018 at 1:02am PDT

After charming the audience on the small screen in shows like Kahin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kajal, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Comedy Circus Ke Superstars, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9 and 24, Surveen carved a space for herself in the Indian Film Industry with films like Hate Story 2, Parched and Ugly.

Last year, Surveen had made headlines after she opened up about her secret wedding with Akshay Thakker in 2015 in Italy. Speaking about the reason behind her decision, Surveen stated that it was a personal decision to not talk about her marriage. The duo wanted to break the news before their Indian wedding ceremony but had to delay the same following a loss in their family.

Ahem ahem….🌸 A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Aug 9, 2018 at 5:45am PDT

🌊🧜🏼‍♀️….. A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:22am PDT

🦋…… A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:13am PDT

