Surveen Chawla has mesmerized her fans with her dreamy looks and incredible acting stint in films as well as well as television.  The Bollywood diva made her television debut as Charu in the Indian serial Kahin To Hoga and later appeared in the reality dance show Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena in 2008, where she paired up with Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth.  After hosting the comedy series Comedy ke Superstars, Surveen tried her luck in Punjabi films like Taur Mitraan Di, Saadi Love Story, Singh vs Kaur, Lucky Di Unlucky Story and Disco Singh (2014).

However, her first Bollywood breakthrough came in 2014 with Hate Story 2 opposite television actor Jai Bhanushali.  Apart from gaining critical and commercial success, Surveen also set the temperatures soaring with her hot avatar and sizzling chemistry with Jai. Post her stint in Hate Story 2, Surveen also appeared in the film Parched as Bijli, an erotic dancer and a sex worker in a travelling entertainment company. Despite a critical acclaim, the film failed to do wonders at the box office. Surveen made her television comeback with the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa as well as Anil Kapoor starrer 24.

Recently, the actor broke the internet with the news of her secret wedding with entrepreneur Akshay Thakker on her official Instagram account. Apart from being an actor and dancer, Surveen is also an internet sensation. The actor keeps her fans updated about personal life, media appearances, upcoming projects and has mesmerized her fans with her exemplary style. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Surveen Chawla: 

Surveen Chawla looks mesmerising on a beach holiday.

Super hot Surveen Chawla teases her fans with a bikini photo.
Surveen Chawla flaunts her stunning wedding gown.
Surveen Chawla looks breathtaking in a beautiful golden dress.
Isn’t Surveen Chawla just so hot?
Surveen Chawla shares a photo from her travel adventures.
Surveen Chawla flaunts her beautiful smile on a beach vacation.
Surveen Chawla showed her bold side in her film Hate Story 2 opposite Jay Bhanushali.
Surveen Chawla looks like a beach goddess in a blue floral dress.
Surveen Chawla just can’t hide her excitement on her wedding day.
Ever so beautiful Surveen Chawla steals hearts with her sultry look.
Surveen Chawla shares a beautiful shot from her secret wedding affair.
Surveen Chawla shares a stunning selfie with her fans.
Surveen Chawla looks breathtaking in a beautiful blush pink dress.
Surveen Chawla shares a selfie from her Dubai vacation.

