Surveen Chawla set the temperatures soaring with her big Bollywood entry with Hate Story 2 opposite Jai Bhanushali. Later, the actor also appeared in women centric film Parched in which she essayed the role of an erotic dancer. Apart from Bollywood, Surveen also participated in the dance reality show Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena with Indian Cricketer S. Sreesanth and Jhalak Dhikhlaa Jaa. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Surveen Chawla.

Surveen Chawla has mesmerized her fans with her dreamy looks and incredible acting stint in films as well as well as television. The Bollywood diva made her television debut as Charu in the Indian serial Kahin To Hoga and later appeared in the reality dance show Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena in 2008, where she paired up with Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth. After hosting the comedy series Comedy ke Superstars, Surveen tried her luck in Punjabi films like Taur Mitraan Di, Saadi Love Story, Singh vs Kaur, Lucky Di Unlucky Story and Disco Singh (2014).

However, her first Bollywood breakthrough came in 2014 with Hate Story 2 opposite television actor Jai Bhanushali. Apart from gaining critical and commercial success, Surveen also set the temperatures soaring with her hot avatar and sizzling chemistry with Jai. Post her stint in Hate Story 2, Surveen also appeared in the film Parched as Bijli, an erotic dancer and a sex worker in a travelling entertainment company. Despite a critical acclaim, the film failed to do wonders at the box office. Surveen made her television comeback with the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa as well as Anil Kapoor starrer 24.

Recently, the actor broke the internet with the news of her secret wedding with entrepreneur Akshay Thakker on her official Instagram account. Apart from being an actor and dancer, Surveen is also an internet sensation. The actor keeps her fans updated about personal life, media appearances, upcoming projects and has mesmerized her fans with her exemplary style.

Surveen Chawla looks mesmerising on a beach holiday.

From one cub to the other 🦁…. A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Jan 6, 2018 at 4:46am PST

Most smiles are started by another smile🙂 A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:27am PST

2 days to go …. #hatestory2 A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Jul 15, 2014 at 8:45pm PDT

Until next time….😘❤️ A post shared by Surveen Chawla (@surveenchawla) on Jan 8, 2018 at 8:54pm PST