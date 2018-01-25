Surveen Chawla has mesmerized her fans with her dreamy looks and incredible acting stint in films as well as well as television. The Bollywood diva made her television debut as Charu in the Indian serial Kahin To Hoga and later appeared in the reality dance show Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena in 2008, where she paired up with Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth. After hosting the comedy series Comedy ke Superstars, Surveen tried her luck in Punjabi films like Taur Mitraan Di, Saadi Love Story, Singh vs Kaur, Lucky Di Unlucky Story and Disco Singh (2014).
However, her first Bollywood breakthrough came in 2014 with Hate Story 2 opposite television actor Jai Bhanushali. Apart from gaining critical and commercial success, Surveen also set the temperatures soaring with her hot avatar and sizzling chemistry with Jai. Post her stint in Hate Story 2, Surveen also appeared in the film Parched as Bijli, an erotic dancer and a sex worker in a travelling entertainment company. Despite a critical acclaim, the film failed to do wonders at the box office. Surveen made her television comeback with the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa as well as Anil Kapoor starrer 24.
Recently, the actor broke the internet with the news of her secret wedding with entrepreneur Akshay Thakker on her official Instagram account. Apart from being an actor and dancer, Surveen is also an internet sensation. The actor keeps her fans updated about personal life, media appearances, upcoming projects and has mesmerized her fans with her exemplary style. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Surveen Chawla:
Surveen Chawla looks mesmerising on a beach holiday.
All that u can always spread is LOVE…❤️…All that u can always give is COMPASSION💖…All that u can always do is embrace everyone n everything,including urself🤗…All that u can always have is GRATITUDE….I wish all of u to become this person….I am pursuing to become one myself…It’s not as easy as it sounds…But who said goodness was easy to achieve…Though it’s THE ALL ENCOMPASSING way of life!!💫
Happy New Year!!😘😘May the fire in you burn brighter,like never before…May you be healthier,than you ever have..May you love immensely,with your hearts wanting to only love more…May you laugh,louder than you ever did…May you achieve,like you have always desired to….May you give,like there was no other way that you knew…May you have the best year of your lives…❤️🥂