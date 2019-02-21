The soon-to-be mommy, Surveen Chawla is glowing with her baby bump. Revealing the reason for this beautiful glow, Chawla in her third trimester got herself clicked flaunting her baby bump. She can be seen donning a gorgeous asymmetric red dress. The fans are awestruck as the diva looks adorable in her latest pictures.

The popular TV actress Surveen Chawla is glowing these days like never before and the courtesy goes to her pregnancy. The diva is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and she is flaunting her baby bump without hesitation. The sacred games actress never ceases to step out in style. Surveen recently got herself shot with her baby bump. In her recent pictures, the actress is donning a red gown and her silky black long hair is complementing the look. She has accessorised her attire with large beautiful earrings. With minimal makeup, the actress glowed like a ray of sunshine. The actress is displaying her baby bump in the pictures, leaving everyone awestruck. Surveen’s baby is due in April.

Surveen Chawla, an Indian film actress and dancer started her career with television soap operas in the earlier days and ended up in appearing in the films. She is renowned for her roles in movies and serials like Hate Story 2 (2014), Ugly (2013), Parched (2015) and 24 (2016) along with many other films. Here are the photos of Surveen Chawla that are winning over the internet.

In 2018, she was seen in web series Haq Se. Chawla made her television debut as Charu in the serial Kahin To Hoga and also appeared in the reality dance show Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena in 2008, where she paired up with Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth. Prior to this, Surveen had also appeared in the television serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay in 2004.

Surveen is happily married to Akshay Thakker for a long time, but they made it official much later in December 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More