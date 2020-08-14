In the case of Sushant Singh' Rajput's death, the Supreme court had asked Centre, Maharashtra govt, Bihar governments, and respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty to file their replies.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by August 13.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing Rhea’s plea seeking to transfer the probe in the case registered against her in the matter from Patna to Mumbai, asked all parties to file a written note of all such precedent judgments by Thursday.

Former additional solicitor general Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. Maninder Singh said in the apex court that might be in Maharashtra, there might be political pressure but not in Bihar. He asked if they were hiding something in that case. He said that the Maharashtra police had not cooperated the Bihar police in the case.

Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Rhea Chakraborty, raised questions over the manner in which Bihar Police registered an FIR in the case and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna.

Divan said that there were serious apprehension of bias in the case, the ends of justice would be met if the prayers would be allowed, he needed an impartial and independent probe in the matter. Appearing for Maharashtra government, senior advocate Dr Abhisek Manu Singhvi submitted that the state has filed the detailed probe status report in a sealed cover.

Questioning the Bihar police, Singhvi asked if he could transfer something that he does not own. He added that Bihar government was extremely generous in transferring something that they had no jurisdiction in dealing with, everything was in Mumbai. He said that the father lives in Bihar and sister lives in Chandigarh.

He submitted that the only exception to state consent was If and When the Supreme Court of India comes to the conclusion that there were ‘extraordinary circumstances’, then-Supreme Court could transfer the investigation in the case.

He said that it seems that there is so much of sensalization of this case and that every anchor and expert has become a judge, and the victim is the judiciary. Singhvi submitted before that apex court that the Bihar police has no jurisdiction to probe the case and he thinks, it is an issue on how federalism will work in the country.

Former Additional Solicitor General and senior Supreme Court lawyer Vikas Singh appeared for KK Singh, the father of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, the top court had directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in the matter.

