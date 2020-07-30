The Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL for CBI Inquiry in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, saying that the police should be allowed to do their job.

There seems to no end to the twists and turns in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide probe. While the Supreme Court today refused to transfer the probe to CBI, saying that the police should be allowed to do their job. The family of Sushant Singh Rajput filed a caveat in the Supreme Court on Rhea Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of the investigation in the actor’s death case to Mumbai Police.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL for CBI Inquiry in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The Chief Justice asked petitioner Alka Priya to go to the Bombay High Court if she had something concrete in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The police are investigating the same and they should be allowed to do their job, he added.

On Thursday, BSP president, Mayawati said that it would be better that the CBI takes up the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe rather than police officers of Bihar or Maharashtra. ED has also written to the Bihar Police, asking the Mumbai Police to share the details of the investigation in order to probe a possible money laundering angle.

Earlier in the day, the late actor’s father, KK Singh, had filed a caveat in Supreme Court after Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the late actor’s death investigation, moved the apex court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai as the case has been registered there. The late actor’s family filed the caveat to ensure that the investigation is done smoothly.

The caveat mentioned that nothing should be done in the above-mentioned matter without prior notice to the undersigned.

Vikas Singh, the advocate for Sushant Singh’s father, told ITV that he wanted “the matter to be investigated under the supervision of Patna High Court.” The plea filed by Sushant’s father also stated that the Mumbai Police is not investigating the death of Sushant Singh. Patna Police is investigating and also inquiring about the death of Sushant.

As per the reports by ITV, Rhea Chakraborty and Shovik are missing from their residence in Juhu, Mumbai.

Sushant’s fans on social media are questioning Nilotpal Mrinal who describes himself as a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput. Pictures of Nilotpal with Aditya Pancholi are going viral. There have been many allegations against Aditya Pancholi and his son Suraj Pancholi earlier in the Sushant case.

On Sunday, KK Singh had filed an FIR at the Rajendra Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for cheating, exploiting, and abetment to suicide. He also alleged that the Jalebi actress had kept the actor from his family and completely in her possession. A team of Bihar police officials flew to Mumbai to begin the investigation process.

According to our sources, Bihar police recently spoke to Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh. She revealed that she stayed with the actor for a few days when Rhea left his home on June 8. “Sushant told me about the fight between him and Rhea. Sushant told that Rhea left the house with some of her belongings and went away, saying that she might not come back now. Sushant was very sad and upset about this incident. I tried to explain it to him. I stayed there for four days. My children are young so I returned from Bandra on 12 June.”, said Mitu.

“I tried to convince Sushant while returning. I had never thought that Sushant could take such a step. Two days later, in the morning, Siddharth Pithani called me and told me that Sushant was not opening his bedroom door. I left immediately for Bandra. I also tried to call Sushant’s number in my way but to no avail. After reaching Bandra, we found Sushant hanging. I could not understand what to do. After that, the Mumbai Police reached there and started the investigation.”, she further added.

Bihar Police can also interrogate 3 psychiatrists and 1 psychologist from Mumbai, as per our sources. Today, the Bihar police will check Sushant Singh’s call details and all electronic evidence.

Rhea and five others were booked under IPC Section 306 (Abetment of suicide), Sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), Sec 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), Sec 380 (Theft in dwelling house), Sec 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and Sec 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

It is being reported that Rhea has hired lawyer Satish Maneshinde who has worked on Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s cases previously.

On June 14, the Mumbai Police had registered an accidental death report (ADR). It filed under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code. No formal complaint was registered in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case until his father registered the FIR in Patna.

According to the sources, no new statement will be recorded by Mumbai Police.

A few days ago, Rhea had introduced herself as Sushant’s girlfriend and requested that a CBI probe should be initiated in his death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise had shocked the nation and it left his fans in a state of grief.