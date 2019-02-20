Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiraiya lands in legal trouble: The much-awaited Dacoit drama starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonchiraiya, has landed into big trouble after a Gwalior-based NGO, Shiksha Mitr foundation, has issued a legal notice against the makers of the film alleging that the film hurt sentiments of citizens of Chambal.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Sonchiraiya lands in legal trouble: The much-awaited Dacoit drama starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonchiraiya, has landed into big trouble after a Gwalior-based NGO, Shiksha Mitr foundation, has issued a legal notice against the makers of the film alleging that the film hurt sentiments of citizens of Chambal. The NGO has also alleged that the town has been shown in a bad light in the film.

Recently, the makers of the film dropped released a video on Chambal tourism, which features the three key characters of the film. In the video, the actors can be seen as challenging people to visit Chambal. Here take a look at the videos:

Son Chiraiya is all set to rock the theatres on March 1, 2019. Sonchiraiya is a crime drama, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. The film is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, who has also directed films like Udta Punjab, Ishsiqiya and Dedh Ishqiya.

The entire star cast — Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana — look powerful in the trailer and the movie promises to be an interesting story. The story of Sonchiraiya is an action film and its story revolves around the five leads mentioned above.

