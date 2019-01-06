The much-awaited trailer of Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sonchiriya will finally be released on December 7 2018. Based on the backdrop of the decoits of Chambal, Sonchiriya also stars Ashutosh Rana, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey and Amit Sial in key roles.

The much-awaited trailer of Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sonchiriya will finally be released on December 7 2018. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the news of the trailer getting unveiled tomorrow and fans are eagerly waiting to see the trailer of this much-anticipated film which is slated to release worldwide on the silver screen on February 8 this year!

Based on the backdrop of the decoits of Chambal, Sonchiriya also stars Ashutosh Rana, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey and Amit Sial in key roles. This will be the first time when fans will get to see Bhumi Pednekar in such an intense role. Also, we will be getting to see the fresh pairing on Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar on screen for the first time! Sonchiriya has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey who has previously directed films like Ishqiya starring Vidya Balan.

Trailer out tomorrow… #SonChiriya stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana… Directed by Abhishek Chaubey… Produced by Ronnie Screwvala… 8 Feb 2019 release… #SonChiriyaTrailer pic.twitter.com/6XtTAfAgLq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2019

Sonchiriya has been bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and the film is slated to hit the big screen this year on February 8. Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Kedarnath which also starred Sara Ali Khan.

