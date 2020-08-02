Bihar police which is currently investigating the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput recently said that the officials are not able to Rhea Chakraborty. An FIR against Rhea, Sushant's girlfriend was filed by Sushant's father for 'abetment to suicide'.

Amid the deluge of assumptions around Rhea Chakraborty’s involvement in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar police is unable to trace Rhea’s location. A Bihar police official told that the investigation is in its initial stages and is in the court but they are not able to locate Rhea Chakraborty.

A case of abetment to suicide was filed against Rhea and others by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, Krishna Kumar Singh in Patna. On Wednesday, Bihar police reached Mumbai to probe the FIR registered against Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea has been saying that Sushant was depressed while Sushant’s previous girlfriend Ankita Lokhande stated that Sushant was not someone who could be depressed. Ankita is certain that Sushant was not in depression.

Supreme Court said that Sushant’s father can ask for a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the matter. However, the Mumbai police officials are against the CBI probe. As per the sources, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is also in the favour of CBI probe in the case of Sushant’s death. Sources say that if Sushant’s family demands a CBI probe then Nitish Kumar will surely act in his family’s favour.

Several people from the film industry including Mahesh Bhatt have been interrogated by the Mumbai police. Rhea Chakraborty is being accused by people of financially and emotionally exploiting the late actor. Reacting upon these accusations, she released a video in which she said that Truth shall prevail. Rhea said that horrible things are being said about her but she refrains from making any comment on the advice of her lawyers. In the end of her video, she said Satyamev Jayate.

