The Sushant Singh death case took a flip when the drugs angle got associated with it. After the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, numerous names have come ahead inside the drug racket. The names of huge entertainers like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh inside the drug case astonished everyone. Now, the buzz is that the Narcotics Control Bureau is going to call for superstar Hrithik Roshan in its investigation into the Bollywood-Drugs Mafia nexus. It is said that the actor who reportedly took an interval from films in 2017 for a health detox had been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital for a some other reason.

The NCB is said to be trying to access Hrithik’s medical reports from the hospital.Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh is said to be another big name on that list.According to NCB sources, besides Hrithik and Ranveer ,the names that have been featured for interrogation are Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Rampal. Shahid’s film Udta Punjab was based on drug abuse by the youth in Punjab. He also had a superhit film Kabir Singh last year that showed how substance addiction takes a toll on a person who’s already suffering with a failed relationship.

Such big names coming ahead is really surprising for all the fans.It is also said that Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh can be another big name on that list. Deepika Padukone’s name came forward in the investigation during talent manager Jaya Saha’s interrogation. The NCB retrieved chats of people with initials D and K. Later it was alleged that the D in the chats is Deepika Padukone, and K is her manager Karishma Prakash.In the viral screenshots, D is seen asking K for ‘maal’.The chats date back to October 2017.

ALSO READ: ‘Do not consume, promote or encourage narcotics’: Karan Johar alleges malicious campaign

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE news updates: Sara confirms dating SSR, denies drug consumption