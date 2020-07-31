Sushant's bodyguard said that every allegation made by Sushant's father KK Singh in his FIR against Rhea has been correctly made and he should get due justice.

New angles are emerging daily in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and some of them are rather surprising.

Highlighting the changes in Sushant Singh Rajput’s attitude and lifestyle after Rhea Chakraborty entered his life, Sushant’s bodyguard gives seemingly an eye-witness description of the late Bollywood actor’s life. The man who addressed Sushant as SSR said that he could never commit suicide. He also said that Sushant Singh Rajput was a very simple person.

In his interview, he made an explosive revelation by saying that every allegation made by Sushant’s father KK Singh in his FIR against Rhea has been correctly made and he should get due justice. He revealed that no one had direct communication with Sushant and he would be asleep and sick most of the time.

He said that Sushant never hosted lavish parties at his place. Rhea Chakraborty, her father, and brother would invite friends in Sushant’s apartment for partying and would spend his money freehanded on arrangements while Sushant would be asleep.

Sushant’s bodyguard alleged that Rhea’s entry in Sushant’s life changed him as a person. He revealed that he had met Rhea for the first time in April 2019 at Sushant’s farmhouse.

A lot of things have been revealed ever since Sushant’s father, KK Singh filed an FIR against the actress Rhea Chakraborty in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar Police Station. A team of four cops came over to Mumbai and questioned people close to the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

