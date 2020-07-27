The Mumbai Police will record the statement of filmmaker Karan Johar this week in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. According to the police, statements of 40 people, including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Among others whose statements were recorded in the case at Bandra police station are Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh.

Notably, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, two former employees of Yash Raj Films have also recorded their statement.

The Mumbai Police had recently said the statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist have been recorded in connection with the suicide investigation.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

