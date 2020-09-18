As per sources, the Mumbai unit of the NCB has begun the investigation of a viral video showing several Bollywood stars at a party hosted by Karan Johar. NCB will try to find out whether the video was authentic or altered in some way. The video was originally posted by Karan Johar on his Instagram account.

In a vital twist, a video shared by Karan Johar himself from a party that was held at his house, has landed him in trouble. Sources suggest that the video is now being investigated by Mumbai unit of the NCB to confirm the authenticity of the video, as, it is being claimed that the celebrities were consuming drugs in the video.

The video supposedly displayed actor Vicky Kaushal consuming drugs. Other than Vicky Kaushal, there were several known people from Bollywood present at the party such as Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar and many others were also at the party.

Earlier, Maninder Singh Sirsa, politician and National Spokesperson of the Akali Dal had uploaded the same video from his Twitter handle, claiming that drugs were used at the party and titled the video as ‘Udta Bollywood’, referring to the movie ‘Udta Punjab’. He wrote on Twitter, “#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!”

Also read: Ranveer Singh begins dubbing for ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’

Also read: ‘I am not ‘ladaku’ person, will quit Twitter’ if proven otherwise’: Kangana Ranaut

Sirsa said that he raises his voice against Drug Abuse by those stars. He asked people to Retweet his post if they too felt disgusted. He tagged Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal in the post.

This revelation has led to much outrage on the Internet, as a white substance can be seen near Vicky Kaushal and his hand rubs against his nose. This action is being interpreted as snorting of cocaine. Ayan Mukerji can also be seen as hiding something. Karan Johar, in his defence, said that if it really were a drug, then he would surely not upload the video.

He also dismissed the white substance as being a reflection of light and Vicky rubbed his nose because he was recently cured of dengue. Vicky said that the mother of Karan was also present with them a mere 5 minutes before the video was recorded.

Also read: ‘The Batman’: Production resumes after hiatus over Robert Pattinson’s Covid-19 positive report