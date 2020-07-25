Subramanian Swamy had written a letter on 15 July to PM Narendra Modi, seeking a CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The letter has been acknowledged by the PM.

Swamy updated in his recent tweet that PM has acknowledged his letter. He shared a copy of the letter which he has received from the PM of India. It is mentioned in PM’s letter that he has received the letter written by Swamy.

Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 had written letter dr 15th July 2020 to @narendramodi @PMOIndia on the mysterious death of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput & asked for CBI investigation, Now Namo by letter dt 20th July has acknowledged the letter pic.twitter.com/1updoiWQFq — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) July 25, 2020

All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR’s unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like him, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry, Subramanian Swamy had shared on Twitter, calling out to those demanding a CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death.

All those who want CBI inquiry into the circumstances of SSR’s unnatural death should ask their constituency MPs to write, like me, to PM asking for a CBI inquiry. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 25, 2020

Bihar Janadhikar Party Leader Pappu Yadav’s letter had been recently forwarded to the concerned ministry by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The actor’s demise not only left the nation numb and shocked but also opened a pandora box.

A lot has been said about the actor and the ongoing investigation after the reports of his death surfaced.

Currently, Mumbai Police is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide on June 14. It’s been over a month now. The demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in Sushant’s death is now gaining momentum.

Many people are still speculating some foul play in the actor’s death, even after the post-mortem reports have declared that he died due to asphyxia.

