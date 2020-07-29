Rhea Chakraborty has moved SC urging investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to be moved to Mumbai. The petition stated that one case cannot be investigated in two places. It has also been reported that the actress Rhea will be applying for interim bail.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR on Tuesday in the Rajiv Nagar police station, Patna, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of instigating Sushant to suicide.

Rhea’s lawyer Anandini Fernandes was spotted leaving the actress at her house after a three-hour discussion last night, soon after the FIR was filed. The case against Rhea has been filed under various sections of IPC.

A four-member police team from Patna has left for Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR, according to sources.

KK Singh alleged that Rhea took away cash and jewelry from Sushant Singh Rajput’s house when she dumped him on June 8, 2020.

For the unaware, Rhea was in a relationship with Sushant.

The actor’s father lodged a six-page long FIR which stated that Rhea Chakraborty, her close friends, and her family cheated his son for financial gains. It also added that the actress blackmailed him of revealing his medical reports to the media.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020, and since then his fans from around the world have been seeking justice for him.

Ever since the death of the actor, Mumbai Police has been undergoing an investigation in the matter and was probing his family, friends, and industry counterparts. Until now, the statements of over 30 people have been recorded by the Mumbai Police in connection to the death of the actor.

Sushant’s sudden and untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the country and family, friends, and fans are nothing but heartbroken.

