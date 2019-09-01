Sushant Singh Rajput on his college days: During the promotions of Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput has opened up about his college days. He made an appearance on Hmm Achha Theek Hai with Zakir Khan with Shraddha Kapoor and rest of the star cast.

We have all had phases during our college time when we tried to copy our favourite celebrity’s style. While some of the fashion experiments were a hit, most of them ended up being an embarrassment for a long time. To recall their college memories and share them with the fans, the star cast of this week’s release Chhichhore featured on Zakir Khan’s show Hmm Achha Theek Hai.

In the 21-minute sit and chat video, which is now trending at No. 1 on YouTube, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor spilled some secrets from their college life. Sushant shared that when he joined an engineering college, he was really excited and wanted to flaunt his style. At this time, his hairstyle was inspired by Hrithik Roshan from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai because he loved the film.

Furthermore, he also sported a goatie inspired by the lead actors, i.e Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in Dil Chahta Hai. However, it did not look good on him. He has a couple of photos from that time but he doesn’t even look at them because they are so embarrassing. He jokingly added that one shouldn’t remember their first year and a half in college.

Shraddha Kapoor pitched in to share her college trivia and revealed that her college was in Boston. In the early days, she felt like she has moved from Bombay to Boston so she should act cool. Therefore, she started speaking in American accent. But it was so exhausting because it requires a lot of effort.

During the same interview, Sushant and Shraddha also revealed that they are both college dropouts. Speaking about the same, Sushant said that he was associated with Shaiamak since first year and used to dance as a background dancer in awards like Filmfare and IIFA. He was also doing theatre with Barry John during the same time. He did it for 2-3 years then decided to take a self-placement and came to Bombay to pursue his career in acting. When asked Shraddha, she responded that when she dropped out, there were no film offers but she was getting offers for auditions.

In the interview, Sushant and Shraddha have been joined by their co-stars Varun Sharma, Tushar Pandey and Naveen Polishetty. Slated for a release on September 6, 2019, i.e this coming Friday, Chhichhore revolves around a story of seven college friends and how they reunite after several years to save a life. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore has been bankrolled under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandsons and Fox Star Studios.

Workwise, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the film Sonchiriya alongside Bhumi Pednekar that was a critical and commercial failure. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor’s much-anticipated film Saaho co-starring South superstar Prabhas released on August 30. Despite garnering negative reviews, Saaho is taking box office by a storm and has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark. The buzz around the film is very strong and it is expected to witness further growth emerging as one of the highest grossing films of the year.

