Sushant Singh Rajput and Naveen Polishetty is dancing on the track Koi Mil Gaya and are having fun on the sets of Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor who started his career with TV serials and did several daily soaps like Pavitra Rishta, Kis Desh Mein hai Mera Dil and made his film debut with Kai Po Che and now will be seen in the upcoming movie Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Chhichhore is a Romantic Comedy Drama film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. This film is a story of college friends who goes to the middle age and more you will know by watching the movie, the film is starring Naveen Polishetty, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Tahir Bhasin, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Nalneesh Neel and Prashant Narayanan.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput posted a video on Instagram where he is dancing on the Shah Rukh Khan’s track Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with his co-actor Naveen Polishetty. These two are having fun in the video while dancing on the couch, Naveen also commented on the video that they will dance on it tomorrow too, Sushant you come with your hair styled up and he will ruin it again. Sushant posted this video with a caption 2 Chhichhore.

Naveen Polishetty is a Tamil film actor and is seen in various web series, he is doing his Bollywood debut with Chhichhore, he is playing the character name of Acid in the movie. Sushant is packed up with movies these days, after Chhichhore he will be seen in the film Dil Bechara directed by Mukesh Chhabra and Drive directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Today the first song of Chhichhore is out Fikar Not in which Shraddha, Sushant and other co-actors are doing the crazy dance moves, the film will be released on September 6, 2019.

