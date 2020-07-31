The Bihar government has filed a caveat in the apex court challenging Rhea Chakraborty's petition demanding a transfer of probe from Bihar to Mumbai after Rajput's father filed an FIR against the actor for abetment of suicide. Meanwhile, a new petition demanding CBI intervention in the case has also been filed with the Patna High Court on Thursday.

The Bihar government filed a caveat before the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to challenge actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition that sought transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai in the Sushant Rajput suicide case.

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s family also filed a caveat in the same issue.

A caveat is a legal process, in which the party which had filed it before the concerned court, shall have to be heard definitely before the concerned court will pass any order in future. This comes a day after Rhea moved a petition in the top court seeking directions to transfer the investigation in the FIR filed by Rajput’s family in Bihar to the Mumbai Police.

An FIR had been registered against Chakraborty by Rajput’s father at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide.

Earlier, Chakraborty had demanded a CBI probe in the case.

In another development, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a petition filed by one Alka Priya seeking to transfer the case related to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Meanwhile, letter petition has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking the transfer of investigation of the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Bihar Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“We would like to bring to your kind attention that the sudden and mysterious demise of Late Mr Sushant Singh Rajput on 14th June 2020 has created a wave of shock and grief across the nation and which is being investigated by Bihar and Maharashtra Police and it has prima facie raised a number of serious questions on the investigation being conducted by both the State Police and also it has raised a number of unanswered question in the mind of the public at large as it was a suicide or a murder,” read a letter petition filed by Pawan Prakash Pathak and Gauraw Kumar.

The letter petition further read that with the Bihar Police and Maharashtra Police both — investigating the case of the late actor — are “not collaborating with each other”.

“Now there are two states investigating the same sad matter of mysterious death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, and in the interest of justice there should be single investigation agency which is not possible as the Bihar Police and the Maharashtra Police not collaborating with each other,” it read further.

“Therefore, in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience, it is humbly prayed that this Letter Petition be treated as a Public Interest Litigation seeking transfer of investigation from State agency to CBI Or SIT Inquiry,” the petition added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, on Wednesday in connection with the case.

According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

