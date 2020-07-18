On Friday, Mumbai Police questioned filmmaker Aditya Chopra in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. On June 14, in Mumbai, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment.

On Friday, Mumbai Police questioned filmmaker Aditya Chopra in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

To get his statement recorded, Aditya Chopra arrived at Versova Police Station with his two lawyers.

On June 14, in Mumbai, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide.

Also read: British Airways retires Boeing 747 aircraft fleet

Also read: Rajnath Singh visits Amarnath shrine

Police said that Anurag was at the police station for over four hours.

Apart from clinical depression, the police are also investigating allegations that business rivalry drove him to suicide.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and Shuddh Desi Romance with Parineeti Chopra are the two films in which Sushant had worked with Tash Raj Banner. He was supposed to star in a third film called Paani but the things couldn’t work out and the film got shelved. Shekhar Kapur was going to direct that film.

The actors near and dear ones believe that there has been some foul play behind his tragic death. They cannot believe the fact that he died by suicide.

Sushant left many unanswered questions behind.

The Maharashtra government ordered investigations into the actor’s shock death and till now police have recorded statements of over 34 people, including family, friends, co-stars, and close aides.

Shanoo Sharma, Yash Raj Films’ casting director, was also clicked, a few weeks back while exiting police station after interrogation.

The Mumbai Police, on Friday, recorded statement of Dr. Kersi Chavda, Sushant’s psychiatrist, to know in regards to the actor’s medical historical past, his recent psychological state earlier than his death and about the changed dosages of medicines.

Apart from Dr. Chavda, the Bandra police also recorded the statements of three other doctors.

Also read: UGC Guidelines 2020: Over 700 universities ready to conduct exams

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App